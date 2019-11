A family was forced from their home in Bloomfield Township late Tuesday after a fire broke out

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family was forced from their home in Bloomfield Township late Tuesday after a fire broke out.

Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to a house in the 2000 block of Cooks Lane.

Two adults and three kids were able to get out of the house.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the house.

Most of the fire was contained to an attic area.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family. Right now they are staying with family.

A cause in the fire is under investigation.