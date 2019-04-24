Fire forces family from Craig Beach home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - A family in Craig Beach is staying in a hotel after a fire destroyed their home late Tuesday.

The fire broke out about 11:15 p.m. at a home on Grandview Drive. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Nicole Yereb said she and her boyfriend had just put their 4-year-old son to bed when the fire broke out.

“We heard a pop, so I opened the door to our foyer and the entire house was filled with smoke,” she said. “I ran upstairs, and I grabbed my son and I brought him outside and ran back in to get my two dogs and my cats.”

Everyone made it out safely except for one dog. Yereb said she hopes it just ran away.

“One came out onto our back deck, and the other one I didn’t see him come out so I don’t know if he did.”

Yereb said it was excruciating watching her home burn as she waited for firefighters to arrive. She said she called 911 three times. Her 911 call went to the Austintown Police Department then to the Sebring Fire Department and then to Craig Beach.

“I was so distraught. I yelled my address to them, and I repeated it to them," Yereb said. “Me losing everything is not ok when it could have been avoided.”

911 logs indicate that emergency crews were notified seconds of after receiving the call.

Tanker trucks were called to truck in water. Crews from nine local departments helped battle the fire.

Craig Beach Fire Chief Sherman Yeager was still on the scene at 5:30 a.m. He said the state fire marshal was called and should be there early Wednesday.

Yeager said as far as the response time, the village has an all-volunteer department like many other municipalities, and it does take time to assemble a crew. He said Craig Beach was the first department on scene followed by Milton Township. He said when crews got there, the fire was "roaring."

