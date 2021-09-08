Fire engulfs home in Howland Township

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A fire broke out at a home on the 200 block of Howland Wilson Road SE Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out just before 6 a.m. for an attached garage fire. The fire was fully involved.

Howland Wilson Road SE was closed between Route 82 and East Market Street while crews cleared the scene.

Two adults and three children were inside the home and made it out safely.

Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone said there were some challenges to the fire.

“We had live power lines down that took us a little bit of time to get cleared out. So anytime you have that going on, it’s a safety concern, it slows and hinders the operation. Also the gentleman does have some ammunition and some items that we’re tending to and making sure our crews our careful. So really it got such significant headway that we really couldn’t make entry into the house so we had to do everything from the outside,” Pantalone said.

The chief said the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.