YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Side duplex is a complete loss after a fire broke out Monday evening.

Youngstown Fire crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Youngstown fire officials tell us they believe the fire started on the porch of the right side unit. The fire then spread to the left unit.

A police officer arrived on scene first and helped two tenants – one from each unit – get out. The officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Once fire crews arrived, it took them about 30 minutes to put the bulk of the fire out, and they were on the scene working for about an hour and a half. One fireman had to be treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.

Fire officials tell us there were three cats in one of the units that all made it out. There was a cat and four kittens in the other unit, but only the cat made it out.

The Red Cross was called to help the tenants who were displaced from their homes.

At this time it’s unclear what started the fire. The fire is being investigated.