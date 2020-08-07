Fire destroys West Point family’s home

The fire chief says the fire spread quickly, and caused a collapse in the middle of the structure.

WEST POINT, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County family loses their home after a fire causes part of it to collapse.

The home was located on state route 518 in West Point, Madison Township. The fire was called in just before midnight on Thursday, August 6th.

West Point Fire Chief Wayne Chamberlain tells First News the family living there was able to get out safely. He says the son woke up and saw the fire in the back portion of the home and alerted his family. The chief says the fire spread quickly, and caused a collapse in the middle of the structure.

The house was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.