YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a vacant house in Youngstown overnight.

Crews were called about 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the house in the 700 block of Fairmont Avenue.

Smoke and flames were coming from the house when crews arrived.

Firefighters had to crawl onto the roof of the porch to get to the flames on the second floor.

The cause is under investigation.