The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at a house in the 1800 block of Moravia Road

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A house was destroyed by fire in North Beaver Township early Monday.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at a house in the 1800 block of Moravia Road.

A driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike sent us a picture showing the entire house in flames.

A cause is under investigation.