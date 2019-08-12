Fire destroys Labrae bus in Leavittsburg

The fire started about 7:30 a.m. at the off-site bus lot on W. Market St.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus was destroyed following a fire at the bus lot for LeBrae schools.

The fire started about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the off-site bus lot on W. Market St.

The bus driver said he started up the bus and went inside to get something and when he came back out, the bus was on fire.

The fire started in one bus, but firefighters were able to prevent it from damaging others nearby.

Firefighters said they had to drain about 125 gallons of fuel from the bus. Hazmat crews were called in to help clean it up.