GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are fighting a fire at a house in Girard.

It happened in the 500 block of W. Liberty Street on Thursday afternoon.

A passerby reported seeing the fire and calling 911. He said he went to the house, kicked down the fence and rescued a man, woman and two dogs, who were in the backyard at the time.

