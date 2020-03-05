Fire destroys house in Braceville Twp.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the house

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a house in Braceville Township Thursday.

Crews were called just after 12 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Warren-Ravenna Road, near Venture Plastics.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the house.

Ashley Love was driving along Warren-Ravenna Road when she saw crews battling the flames. She shared some photos with us showing the fire raging through the house.

Newton Falls Fire Chief Douglas Theobald said the home is a total loss.

“The entire right side of the house is down to the floor,” he said.

Theobald said a couple lives in the house but weren’t there when the fire broke out.

In all, seven fire departments were called to help get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.