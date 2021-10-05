Fire destroys house, garage near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire Tuesday afternoon in Vienna Township destroyed a home and the garage next to it.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. at a property on Ridge Road, right behind the airport and right next to the Trumbull County Antique Tractor Club.

According to Fire Chief Richard Brannon, when firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spread to the attached house.

The chief’s main concerns were two propane tanks, one in the garage and the other in a nearby tanker. Neither one, however, exploded.

No one was hurt.

Both the house and garage were destroyed.

The state fire marshall is being called out to investigate the cause.