YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire destroyed a home on Youngstown’s West Side.



Crews responded to the 500 block of South Hazelwood shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. They found flames shooting through the roof.



The homeowner and his dog got out safely.

Officials are looking into the cause.



The fire station closest to home was closed, which meant that crews had to come from farther away. Crews at the scene said this gave the flames more time to spread.