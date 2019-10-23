Fire destroys home in Berlin Township

Breaking News
Fire destroyed a house in Berlin Township on Wednesday.

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fire destroyed a house in Berlin Township on Wednesday.

It happened on Bedell Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire chief said there were three adults in the home at the time. Two were outside working on a truck when the fire started.

No injuries were reported, but one of the family member’s dogs died in the fire.

Several fire departments were on the scene.

Chris Flynn, of Boardman Towing, sent WKBN a photo of the flames. He said one of the company’s drivers spotted the fire.

