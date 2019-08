The home is on the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park neighborhood

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire in Austintown was called in just before around 6:40 Sunday morning.

The home is on the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park neighborhood.

Witnesses tell WKBN that the home’s entire roof was on fire and several fire trucks are on on the scene. We’ll get you more information as soon as it’s available.

Video was sent in by a viewer.