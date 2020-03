Crews in Youngstown were called early Wednesday to a suspicious fire at a vacant house on the city's south side

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a house on Pasadena Avenue.

When firefighters got there, they found flames taking over a garage behind the house. Some embers spread to the roof.

The garage burned to the ground but the embers on the roof of the house were quickly put out.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say they suspect arson.