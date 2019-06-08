Fire destroys garage, causes multiple explosions in Lawrence County

NEW BEDFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a garage out in Lawrence County Friday afternoon.

Firefighters got the call around 3:30 p.m. for a garage fire next to a house on the corner of New Bedford-Sharon Road and Route 208.

When they arrived, the fire was fully involved and caused multiple explosions.

Pulaski Fire Chief Guy Morse says the quick call for help was vital in making sure the fire didn’t spread any further.

“The main thing is that everybody got out safely and 911 was contacted and we got rolling,” he said.

A nearby house did not have any damage.

Firefighters were then called back a few hours later for a rekindle.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by state fire marshals.