Fire destroys garage at vacant Youngstown house
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire that burned down a garage in Youngstown.
It happened at a house on the corner of Hudson and W. Ravenwood avenues on the city's south side.
A neighbor called firefighters around 2 a.m.
Officials said the house is vacant, but some boarding securing the back door of the house was removed and they had to board it up again.
A nearby tree also got caught up in the fire, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.