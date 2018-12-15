Local News

Fire destroys garage at vacant Youngstown house

It happened at a house on the corner of Hudson and W. Ravenwood avenues

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 06:20 AM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 08:12 AM EST

Fire destroys garage at vacant Youngstown house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire that burned down a garage in Youngstown.

It happened at a house on the corner of Hudson and W. Ravenwood avenues on the city's south side. 

 A neighbor called firefighters around 2 a.m. 

Officials said the house is vacant, but some boarding securing the back door of the house was removed and they had to board it up again.

A nearby tree also got caught up in the fire, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories