Fire destroys garage at vacant Youngstown house Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire that burned down a garage in Youngstown.

It happened at a house on the corner of Hudson and W. Ravenwood avenues on the city's south side.

A neighbor called firefighters around 2 a.m.

Officials said the house is vacant, but some boarding securing the back door of the house was removed and they had to board it up again.

A nearby tree also got caught up in the fire, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.