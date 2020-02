It happened at the River's Bend Farm Market and Greenhouse at the Heacock Heritage Farm on Knox School Road

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a farm market in Knox Township Saturday evening.

It happened at the River’s Bend Farm Market and Greenhouse at the Heacock Heritage Farm on Knox School Road.

The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m.

Homeworth Fire Chief Brian Baker says the building is a total loss.

Baker also says at this point, the cause of the fire is unknown but doesn’t appear to be suspicious. However, they will be investigating.