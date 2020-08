The cause of the fire is under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family on Youngstown’s South Side now doesn’t have a place to live.

Fire ripped through their home on Brentwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The chief on scene says a mom and her two kids lived here, but weren’t home at the time. Their house is now destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.