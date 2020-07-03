Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5

Fire destroys family’s home in Columbiana County

Local News

Fire crews from several departments were called to a home on West Main Street in New Waterford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Waterford house fire, West Main Street.

WKBN

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A family was left homeless after a fire that broke out in Columbiana County destroyed their house Friday afternoon.

Fire crews from several departments were called to house fire on West Main Street in New Waterford just after 3 p.m. When crews got there, flames were already shooting through the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Three people did live there, and the American Red Cross is currently helping them out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award