Fire destroys family’s home in Columbiana County

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A family was left homeless after a fire that broke out in Columbiana County destroyed their house Friday afternoon.

Fire crews from several departments were called to house fire on West Main Street in New Waterford just after 3 p.m. When crews got there, flames were already shooting through the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Three people did live there, and the American Red Cross is currently helping them out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.