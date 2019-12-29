Fire destroys Champion roller rink

Officials said the building is a total loss, but no one was injured

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — The Champion Skate Roller Rink was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

Crews first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to Champion Fire Chief John Hickey, by the time crews arrived, the fire was bad enough that they didn’t want to send any firefighters inside.

“This was built in the, original part was built in the 60’s, and a lot of wood, obviously the wood floor. The foam. They had a lot of decorative material in there. So, it spread pretty quick and I wasn’t willing to put my guy’s safety at risk,” said Hickey.

It’s unknown at this time what started the fire. The fire marshal will be out to investigate on Monday, according to officials.