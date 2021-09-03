Fire departments bring out trucks for Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Fridays at the Fair — the fire departments from around the county bring out their ladder trucks and put them up.

It’s an informal measuring contest. The display is impressive, but it’s also to show people that they can have some trust in their fire department during a time of need.

“We’re very fortunate in this area. We have a lot of departments that have a lot of good quality equipment. We do mutual aid with each other quite a bit, so it’s always nice to have our neighboring communities being able to help us out,” said Austintown’s assistant fire chief Dave Schertzer.

Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet.

Austintown has the tallest platform at 102 feet, just 24 inches longer than Canfield’s.