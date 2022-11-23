BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — With the holidays approaching, the Bazetta Fire Department is once again offering its safe package delivery service program, free of charge, for residents.

When packages sit on porches or near front doors unattended, it can be an invitation to thieves. In an effort to prevent packages from being stolen, the Bazetta Fire Department is offering residents a safe way to have packages delivered.

This service will run from Dec. 1-23.

This will provide users with the peace of mind of knowing that their packages will be kept safe when delivered and can be picked up at the fire station at their convenience.

To participate in the program, send packages to the following:



YOUR NAME

C/O Bazetta Fire Department

3000 Warren-Meadville Rd.

Cortland, OH 444102.

Next, call Bazetta Fire Department between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and give your name, contact number and estimated arrival date of your package.

To pick up packages, residents must bring an issued identification card and the order/shipment proof of receipt. Parents picking up packages addressed to their children must bring proof of guardianship and/or the child’s identification.

Residents can pick up their packages from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Package pick-up will not be available on Sundays.

The fire department wants residents to be aware that they are primarily an emergency service, and that if they are not at the station when you come to get your package, they typically will return relatively quickly.

The Bazetta Fire Department requests that packages shipped to the fire station weigh less than 50 pounds and not require a signature.

For questions, contact the fire department at 330-637-4136, option 3.