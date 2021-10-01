Fire department, police respond to Trumbull County crash

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)-The Vienna Township fire & police departments responded to a multiple vehicle crash Thursday evening.

According to the Vienna Fire Department Facebook page, fire and police arrived at Sodom Hutchings on State Route 82 Westbound at about 8:30 p.m.

The fire department said that drivers were involved in the crash with a brine wastewater tanker truck.

The fire department reported that one driver was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, the other driver was evaluated by EMS and released on scene, and the tanker driver was not injured.

