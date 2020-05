The Western Reserve Joint Fire District will present the late John Whitinger's son with his firefighter number

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Joint Fire District will hold a memorial drive-by for a firefighter who died of cancer.

John Whitinger was 53 years old.

The fire department will drive through Poland Village Boulevard this Sunday at 11 a.m.

They will present his son with his father’s firefighter number.

A regular service is not possible at this time.