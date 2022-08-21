SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Fire Department Station 21 held a CPR and First Aid class.

This was the Fire Department’s first CPR and First Aid course. Around 25 teens and adults participated in the class.

The four-hour hands-on class taught residents proper CPR practice. All participants became CPR certified.

“It’s very helpful to have the general public know how to perform those life-saving skills before we get there. It increases the chances of the end game of the call a lot,” said Springfield EMT Noah Hartzler.

Springfield Township Fire Department plans to have more CPR classes available in the future.