Fire department called after fearless iguana gets stuck in a tree in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ever heard the one about the iguana in a tree?

No, it’s not a joke, that really happened Wednesday night in Lowellville.

Cadence Marsh’s 8-year-old iguana “Aggie” was catching some sun on the pool when she jumped down and took off.

Five minutes later, she was found up in a tree.

“Next thing I know, I come looking for her and I can’t find her,” Marsh said. “I hear something scratching and I looked up and she’s really high in a tree.”

She decided to call 911 and asked for the fire department.

Volunteer firefighters from the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Station 93 in Poland Township, responded to the call. The department is currently in the process of building more space for classrooms, a shower and a place to park an ambulance. The renovations cost $1 million.

“I know the people so I knew they have an iguana but I didn’t really know what to expect when I got there,” firefighter and EMT Madison Kelly said. “It definitely was a shocker.”

Kelly and fellow firefighter, EMT Bob Dutton said four responders showed up, pulled on the branch with a rope and then Marsh’s mom went up the ladder and retrieved Aggie before she could get any higher up.

“You look down and you hear iguana… ‘OK, so let’s go.’ This is what we do. We come up here, we all met, we looked at each other and said, ‘Iguana?’ and we went en route and there it was, an iguana up in a tree,” Dutton said. “It was a first for me.”

While the department is no stranger to odd calls, Dutton ranks this high on the list.

“It’s one of the top ones. I’ve never rescued an iguana before,” he said.

Marsh is glad her reptile is safe, but didn’t let her go without a punishment.

“She’s definitely grounded now, like, she has to be supervised all the time now,” she said.

Luckily for Aggie, it’s only a week, then she can get back to sunbathing and climbing freely.

When asked, Aggie didn’t have much to say and didn’t answer when asked why she climbed the tree.

Marsh said she likes to climb the honeysuckle in their yard so Aggie is no stranger to heights, but not the height of a pine tree branch she found.

“Her favorite spot is over at the honeysuckle, and she’ll just lay up there, but they always try to find the highest spot they can,” Marsh said.

