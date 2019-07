The fire was put out within 10 minutes, according to the department

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Warren went to a vacant house fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to the home on Ohio Avenue.

They say the first floor of the house was engulfed in flames. According to neighbors, no one has lived inside for more than a year.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes, according to the department.

They say the entire search and cleanup time for the fire took almost two hours.