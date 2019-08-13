Fire delays UAW lawsuit against General Motors over Lordstown job transfers

DETROIT (WKBN) – The lawsuit filed against General Motors over job transfers has been put on hold until at least September.

The United Auto Workers filed the suit, claiming GM wouldn’t transfer laid-off Lordstown workers to a plant in Indiana. Instead, GM continued to use temporary non-union workers at the pickup truck plant.

The UAW can’t present legal documents in the case because of a fire at the union’s Detroit office.

So a U.S. district judge in Youngstown put the case on hold Monday until the documents become available.