NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two houses were damaged by fire late Thursday in New Castle.

A fire broke out at one house about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Pine and Chestnut streets and spread to the neighboring house.

Both are believed to be vacant.

Crews were able to save a third occupied house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.