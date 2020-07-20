Fire damages house that was December murder scene in Youngstown

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. Sunday at a house West Delason Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a fire that damaged a house on the city’s south side.

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. Sunday at a house West Delason Avenue.

This is the same house where Korey Jennings, Jamal Burley, and Adrien Brown were shot and killed in December.

No one was living in the house at the time of the fire.

Kathy Jennings, Korey’s mothers, said she was shocked when she was called about the fire.

“I was stunned when I walked up here. The policeman talked to me and got my informaion. They still have to investigate what caused the fire. The doors were locked and the alarm was on. The alarm company called me,”

Jennings was called by the alarm company but is not listed as the owner of the house, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website.

About six hours later, a fire broke out at a vacant house on Atkinson Avenue where the back of the house was damaged.