NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire damaged a house in Niles Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight at a house on Peffer Avenue.

A post on the Niles Fire Department’s Facebook page states that there were no injuries as the homeowners weren’t home when the fire started.

A fire official said the family has been displaced from the home due to the damage.

Firefighters are investigating to determine what caused the fire and where it started.