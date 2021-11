YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the city’s West side.

A house caught fire on the 100 block of Millet Avenue just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in the fire. Firefighters tell us the people living there are out of town.

Firefighters have finished putting out the flames.

The house was heavily damaged.

We will continue to work to get more information.