LITTLE BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A home is damaged from an overnight fire in Lawrence County.

It happened along the 2500 block of Beaver Dam Road in Little Beaver Township.

Crews got the call shortly before 3 a.m. of a fully involved house fire.

According to fire officials, the people who lived there made it out safely and fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

Investigators say the fire started in a wood burner inside the house.