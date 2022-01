CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Campbell early Monday morning.

Fire departments from Campbell, Struthers, and Coitsville were called to a house on the 60 block of Morley Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Campbell Fire Department confirmed that the house was a total loss and that two nearby cars also caught fire.

Firefighters did not confirm if anyone lived in the home or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.