HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire damaged a bowling alley in Hermitage Thursday.

Crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 10 Pin Bowling Alley on East State Street.

Business owners said on their Facebook page that the fire was electrical and that there was some damage to the front of the building, hallway and a corner of the bar.

The business will be closed Friday.

No injuries were reported, according to the owners of the bowling alley.