The fire is under investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire damaged an empty apartment in Campbell Monday.

Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to an apartment building at the corner of Tenney Ave. and 16th Street.

The brick building houses two apartments. The upper apartment caught fire in the living room area.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but the apartment sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.