BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Those living in an apartment in Brookfield are displaced due to a fire there Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at the apartments on Nellie Street just before 1 p.m.

Most of the building’s 12 apartments were occupied. All of the residents are accounted for, though one cat has died.

Due to the amount of smoke and fire damage throughout the building, the American Red Cross was called to help out those living inside. The State Fire Marshal was also called as part of the investigation due to the damage to the building.

According to the fire chief, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of a basement-level apartment.