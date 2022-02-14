FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, firefighters from several departments worked to save a hypothermic dog that had jumped into a pond.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a house off of Route 88 in Farmington.

“I was scared to death,” said Woodrow “Woody” Burton.

Burton and his family just happened to be at their Farmington home Friday evening when two golden retrievers wandered onto his property and chased a duck into the pond.

“Both of the dogs jumped in and then after a few minutes I knew they were in trouble,” he said.

Burton called 911. As a golden retriever owner himself, he was really concerned.

Burton said one of the dogs was able to make it out without help but the other was struggling.

“She went under the water several times,” he said.

“It was exhausted. The dog had used all of its energy, all of its body heat just trying to maintain where it was,” said Middlefield Fire Captain Tony Yeropoli.

Yeropoli climbed onto the ice in his rescue suit to save the dog. Yeropoli said that as he attempted to get the dog in a boat kept by the pond, the ice broke beneath them.

“At that point, I kinda just bear hugged the dog,” Yeropoli said.

Yeropoli said he was able to get the dog onto the boat and dragged them both back to shore. Firefighters from his department along with Farmington, Southington and Bristol then started working to get the dog warm. After more than a half hour, it was finally able to stand on its own.

“It was a big relief for me and it was a happy ending for myself, my family and all the gentlemen that were here from the four different departments,” Burton said. “We were thankful and glad that we were here. Praise the Lord for that.”

“Ice rescue — it’s one of those low-frequency, high-risk events, so we don’t get to go to a whole lot of these calls especially ones that end up in a happy ending like this,” Yeropoli said.