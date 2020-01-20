Fire crews rescue 16-year-old from icy lake in Youngstown

Fire officials said she was in the water for 10 to 15 minutes and showed signs of hypothermia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters rescued a teen girl who fell through the ice of McKelvey Lake in Youngstown Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 10 a.m. for a 16-year-old walking onto the ice near Liberty Road and falling through.

Within minutes, firefighters were on the scene to help. Youngstown Fire Lt. Tommy Gibbs said he tied a rope around himself, gave the slack to his fellow firefighters and walked out onto the ice.

Gibbs said the teen was in the water for 10 to 15 minutes before she was rescued. He said she showed signs of hypothermia.

There were no ambulances available in the city at the time but Gibbs said the teen was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Her condition is not known at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

Officials said the girl was staying at a group home on the east side.