YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews worked to keep a roaring fire under control Saturday evening at a vacant house.

It happened on the 300 block of West Earle Avenue.

The vacant house was already damaged, according firefighters on scene, so crews were forced to let it burn down.

There is no word on how the fire started.

