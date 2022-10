WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews were called to Howmet Aerospace Inc. this morning.

The plant specializes in engineered metal products for the aerospace, defense and commercial transportation industries.

The business is located at 1000 Warren Ave. in Weathersfield.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.