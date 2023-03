GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Crews worked to contain a fire at the house of one their own on Tuesday.

Crews were called just before 9 a.m. to a house on Unity Road. Salem Fire Chief Todd Baird said one of his firefighters lives there.

The fire looked to be contained in an area on an upper floor.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

At last check, a cat that was in the house is missing.

No other injuries were reported.