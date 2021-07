BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials were called to a garage fire at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Merwin Chase Road in Brookfield.

A neighbor said they saw the fire start in the garage and spread to the house, engulfing the home. Around seven fire departments were on the scene for mutual aid and were able to extinguish the fire, and all residents got out.