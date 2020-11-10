Vacant house fire in Struthers called suspicious

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked Monday to put out a fire at a vacant house in Struthers.
Firefighters were called just after 9 p.m. to the house on Frank Street.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house.
As of 10:30 p.m., the road was blocked as crews from Struthers and Campbell were still on the scene.
The fire is being called suspicious. A fire broke out at the same house nine days ago.
No inquires were reported.
