YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt in a fire in Youngstown Friday.

Firefighters were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a house on Ridge Avenue.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the house.

Battalion Chief Charlie Smith said one person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Ridge Avenue is closed near Hillman Street.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

