Fire chief in Weathersfield urges precaution using space heaters

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The fire chief in Weathersfield says Tuesday morning’s blaze needs to serve as a lesson for others to be sure their own space heaters are in good working order.

Chief Tom Lambert says while investigators are still trying to confirm the cause, he says this is the time of year when concern over fires, started by space heaters, is on the rise.

Lambert says while newer units have added features to make them safer, he says owners really need to take care in using them.

“Make sure to keep them away from walls, putting nothing around them. Check every so often to see what’s going on. Check your cords, make sure your cords aren’t getting melted. Feel the cords, make sure you’re not using extension cords with them. But these space heaters are definitely something that you’ve got to be careful with,” said Lambert.

The chief says he hopes those watching this story will learn from it and take extra precautions to prevent fires in their own homes.