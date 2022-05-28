SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The spectacular display of light and color — a mark of special events and holidays — make fireworks an exciting aspect of seasonal festivities.

But Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer has some tips for those planning to use them to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend.

“The big thing is to have a water source, a bucket of water or a horse, keep the first aid kit around,” he said.

Springer said he’s a firm believer in letting the professionals handle the fireworks — but if you will be using them on your own, he said to “Make sure that you got adequate room before you’re lighting them off and adult supervision is great. I definitely wouldn’t recommend drinking or being under the influence and using fireworks.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the emergency room every year in the United Staes.

Springer said it’s very easy to catch a house on fire with fireworks.

“Given the wind direction and all that, you don’t know where they’re going to land, you don’t know if they completely exploded in the air or not — and are they going to fall on someone’s roof? It doesn’t take much for them to catch something on fire,” he said.

Responding to firework incidents isn’t uncommon for the Sebring Fire Department — so much so that they have more firefighters on duty on holidays.

“I got a personal friend that was in a fireworks accident, he got hurt real bad too, so no matter how safe you are, it could happen to you just as easy,” Springer said.