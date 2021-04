The fire caused the back of the house to collapse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire started at a home on Tod Avenue in Youngstown early Sunday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames.

The fire caused the back of the house to collapse.

The home is occupied but firefighters don’t know if anyone was home at the time.

Because of the damage the home is not safe to enter yet.

First News will keep you updated on air and online when we learn more details.