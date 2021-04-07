Fire breaks out at West Virginia’s Ergon oil refinery, south of East Liverpool

The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

NEWELL, West Virginia (WKBN) – According to our sister station WTRF in West Virginia, there is a fire at the Ergon West Virginia, Inc. petroleum refinery in Newell.

An official with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the information to WTRF.

According to a Report It, multiple fire trucks are rushing to the scene.

The Ergon refinery is three miles south of East Liverpool and three miles north of the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort.

Credit: Storm Team 27 Weather Camera

Storm Team 27’s Weather Camera in East Liverpool is currently picking up images of smoke from the fire.

According to Ergon’s website, its West Virginia refinery “produces oils used as automotive and industrial lubricants, grease, chemical process industries and rubber applications.”

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.